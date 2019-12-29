Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $62.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.54 million. Upland Software reported sales of $45.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $219.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $219.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $262.60 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $265.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 193.8% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 202,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 291,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

