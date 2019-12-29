Analysts Set $19.40 Target Price for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s rating score has declined by 17% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

CSSE stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

