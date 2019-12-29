Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and China Sunergy (NASDAQ:CSUNY)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 25.28% 24.41% 20.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Sunergy and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 14 13 0 2.48

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $99.43, indicating a potential downside of 18.69%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Sunergy and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 6.17 $853.60 million $5.71 21.42

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Sunergy Company Profile

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

