AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Trading 79.4% Lower Over Last Week

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

