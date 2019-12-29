Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Reaches $8.19 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00010670 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $34,674.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

