ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days. Approximately 40.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,798.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,587,858 shares of company stock worth $10,743,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after buying an additional 279,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 789,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 71.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 976,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 409,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 1,283,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

