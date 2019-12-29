Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $1.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Binance DEX, ABCC and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinall, BitMax, Bitinka, Coinone, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Bithumb, ABCC, Hotbit, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.