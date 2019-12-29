ANON Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, ANON has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $71,432.00 and $30.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

