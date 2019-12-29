Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Short Interest Update

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 804,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,096. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.96 million, a P/E ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 993,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after buying an additional 110,433 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,324,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 108,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 68,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

