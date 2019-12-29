Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) & SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Critical Survey

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

This table compares Antares Pharma and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $63.55 million 12.10 -$6.51 million ($0.04) -117.75 SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.59 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -5.47

Antares Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antares Pharma and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 2 1 3.33 SeaSpine 1 0 2 0 2.33

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $4.05, indicating a potential downside of 14.08%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.74%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -0.56% -1.40% -0.56% SeaSpine -26.22% -27.36% -21.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats SeaSpine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.