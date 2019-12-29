Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ANFGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

