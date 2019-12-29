Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $207.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. AON has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

