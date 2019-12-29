Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

AIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

AIV stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

