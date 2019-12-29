APIS (APIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. APIS has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $592,521.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIS has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

