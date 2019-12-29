APIS Price Hits $0.0007 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, APIS has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a market cap of $6.31 million and $671,620.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

