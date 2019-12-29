Apollo Currency (APL) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.12 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $697,991.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007390 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

