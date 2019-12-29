Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 10,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

