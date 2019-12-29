Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several research analysts have commented on AIT shares. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIT opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

