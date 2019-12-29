Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 817,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 744,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

