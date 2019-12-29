Aragon Market Cap Reaches $13.31 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005747 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex and GOPAX. Aragon has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $6,506.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

