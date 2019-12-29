ARAW Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $23,028.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.08 or 0.06058225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035579 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

