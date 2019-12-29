Arcblock Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Cobinhood. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Cobinhood, DDEX, OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, IDEX, Bithumb, BitMart, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

