ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 10,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 116.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after buying an additional 2,003,515 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 680,830 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $17.41. 2,306,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

