Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 146,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,010.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 163,733 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

ACGL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 713,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

