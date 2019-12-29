Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $55,507.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $251,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 89.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of ARCH opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. Arch Coal has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.