Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,760,589. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Archrock by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Archrock by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 238,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

AROC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.79. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

