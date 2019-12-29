Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Update

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 931,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Arcosa has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcosa by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

