Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $40.24 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007355 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

