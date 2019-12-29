Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 125.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

