Arionum Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $106,581.00 and approximately $57,858.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.01824274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.02874503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00589962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00630142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00063086 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00396449 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

