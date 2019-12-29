Ark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $512,491.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and COSS. Ark has a total market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $512,491.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,441,358 coins and its circulating supply is 117,127,096 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

