Ark Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002027 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ark has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $17.57 million and $548,124.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,452,366 coins and its circulating supply is 117,138,104 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, OKEx, Binance, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.