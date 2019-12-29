Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of ARMP opened at $3.23 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

