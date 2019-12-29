Arqma (ARQ) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Arqma has a market cap of $20,664.00 and $349.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,483.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.01799201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02871901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00586113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00629663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062161 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00395539 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 8,975,647 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,103 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

