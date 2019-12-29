ArtByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00589134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.