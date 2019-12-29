ArtByte (ABY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

