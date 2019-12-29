Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 774,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

