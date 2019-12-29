Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $818,600. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.