Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $531,620.00 and approximately $9,277.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,335,255 coins and its circulating supply is 118,035,267 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

