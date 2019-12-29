Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Update

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Schlederer John purchased 50,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Also, insider Campbell Christopher acquired 40,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,779.55. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 213,032 shares of company stock worth $137,576.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Asanko Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN AKG opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Asanko Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

