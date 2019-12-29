Asian Dragon Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar. Asian Dragon has a market cap of $71,175.00 and $2,602.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032612 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003882 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000678 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,777 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

