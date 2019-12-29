Asian Fintech Market Cap Achieves $2.06 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $41,322.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

