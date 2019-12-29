Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) vs. Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Head-To-Head Review

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Hailiang Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $34.03 million 4.28 -$9.28 million ($0.50) -15.20 Hailiang Education Group $218.36 million 7.69 $42.99 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aspen Group and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -16.23% -25.81% -14.68% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

