AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 10.3% in December

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 806,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

AMK opened at $29.57 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $6,215,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

