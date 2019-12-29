Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 10,440,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 657,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,351. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $866.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

