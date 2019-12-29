ATBCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $44,520.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $39,552.00 and $44,520.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.02874854 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00530084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

