ATC Coin Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,313.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009811 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

