Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Hits $6,520.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,520.00 and $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

