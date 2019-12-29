Atlas Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,195.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $72,195.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

