Atlas Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $65,186.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $65,186.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

